Ahead of 2023 assembly polls, TMC forms key committees to expand Tripura footprint

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday announced steering and youth committees for the party’s Tripura unit; nearly two months after the Bengal-based political party made inroads in the state with an eye on the assembly polls scheduled for 2023.

Former legislator Subal Bhowmik will head the 19-member steering committee while former All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Baptu Chakraborty was made the state convener and will lead the 1-member Youth Committee.

“The All India Trinamool Congress under the inspiration and guidance of Hon’ble Chairperson Smt. Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the Tripura Trinamool Congress State Steering Committee and the State Youth Committee. We wish the very best to all the appointees for their future,” stated a press communiqué released recently.

Former Congress MP Sushmita Dev, former minister Prakash Das, Ashish Lal Singh, Tridib Dutta, Sampa Das, Kalpa Mohan Tripura, Krishnadhan Nath, Dr. Debabrata Deb Ray, Abdul Basit Khan, Maman Khan, Rabi Choudhury, Shibani Sengupta, Nilkanta Sinha, Anjan Chakraborty, Idris Mia, Anita Das, Sharmistha Deb Sarkar and Malin Jamatia have been included in the steering committee.

The Trinamool Congress first hit the headlines in Tripura in July when 23 members of political strategist Prashant Kishore’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) were detained and forced to stay inside a hotel in Agartala charged with violating Covid-19 norms.

Soon after the incident, the Trinamool Congress top brass including general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Bengal minister Bratya Basu and a few parliamentarians started visiting the state in order to expand its base beyond West Bengal.