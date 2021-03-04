Home / India News / Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating
india news

Tripura Lok Janshakti Party chief arrested for forgery and cheating

A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das raided Kar's residence and recovered forged documents.
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Rupam used to sell forged job offer documents, foreign liquor licenses among others. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Lok Janshakti Party’s Tripura president Rupam Kar (25) was arrested for forgery and cheating on Tuesday following a trail of fake documents, submitted by one of his clients for opening a foreign liquor shop in the West District.

Documents submitted by one Tapan Saha in the West District Magistrate office, seeking permission to open a foreign liquor shop, were found to be a fake. During investigation, it was found that Tapan got the forged papers from Rupam.

A crime branch team of Tripura police led by deputy superintendent of police Ajay Kumar Das along with two other officials, Benu Lal Kar and Ashish Sarkar, conducted a raid at Rupam's house at Bardowali in Agartala on Tuesday and recovered forged public documents, government rubber stamps and others incriminating items. According to the cops, Rupam used to sell forged job offer documents, foreign liquor licenses among others.

Also Read: BSF soldier injured in attack by miscreants in Tripura

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee do not surprise NCP, Sena

SC rules out immediate hearing on pleas challenging Tamil Nadu’s 69% quota law

Weight in claim for declaring persons linked with judicial functions frontline

India downgraded from ‘free’ to ‘partly free’ in democracy report

Rupam has been booked under Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (dishonestly using a forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura news
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP