BSF soldier injured in attack by miscreants in Tripura
A BSF soldier was injured during an attack by miscreants in Tripura on February 27.
According to a statement, on February 27 at 4:35 am, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) party observed some suspicious movement of 8-10 miscreants approaching an unfenced area near the International Border.
On being challenged, the miscreants adopted aggressive posture and started pelting stones on the ACP party during which Constable G Sarvan sustained an injury on his head.
Sensing imminent danger to life and property, Sarvan fired 1 Pump Action Gun round, resulting in miscreants fleeing from the spot by taking advantage of darkness and undulating ground. Following this, Sarvan was evacuated to Government Hospital Sonamura, where he was administered two stitches on the backside of his head.
During a thorough search of the area, the party recovered 50 bottles of Phensedyl, valued at ₹8,485 as unclaimed, outgoing through the unfenced area.
An FIR has been lodged in connection with the matter at the Sonamura police station.
