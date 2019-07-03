Tripura man beaten to death on suspicion of cattle lifting

A 36-year-old man was killed in Tripura’s Dhalai district by a mob that suspected him of stealing cattle late on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The man identified as Budhi Kumar Tripura was lynched in Noarampara of Raishyabari, 147km from state capital Agartala late on Tuesday night.

“The incident occurred at nearly 11:30pm last (Tuesday) night. He died in the hospital early this morning (Wednesday). Post mortem will be done. After that, we will take a case,” Suleman Reang, officer-in-charge of Raishyabari police station, said.

Quoting local residents, police said Budhi entered the cowshed of a resident of the area. When he was about to flee, members of the house raised a hue and cry. Hearing their shouts, the villagers reached the spot, caught him and beat him.

Raishyabari Police rushed to the spot at around 12am and rescued Budhi and took him to a local hospital.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:07 IST