Tripura: Minor held for allegedly murdering his own family

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his four family members, police said.

The incident took place at midnight on Saturday at Durai Shivbari in Kamalpur, nearly 90 kms from Agartala, where the boy killed his mother, sister, grandfather and two other relatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: India records 1,132 fresh Covid infections, active cases decline to 14,839

Bodies of the grandfather, aged 70, mother (32), sister (10) and a relative were buried in a pit near the courtyard of his house, said police.

“A murder case was registered at Kamalpur police station. Police already arrested the murder accused from Halahali, where he fled,” said assistant inspector general of police Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

“We are investigating to unearth the motive behind the murder,” he added.

Also Read: UP man beaten to death for stealing guava from orchard, 2 arrested