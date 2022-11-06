Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP man beaten to death for stealing guava from orchard, 2 arrested

UP man beaten to death for stealing guava from orchard, 2 arrested

lucknow news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 11:26 AM IST

According to local reports, the man's brother told the police that he had gone to the forest and while returning he picked up a guava allegedly from the ground.

Image for representation only(AP)
Image for representation only(AP)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

A man, in his 20s, was on Saturday beaten to death for allegedly stealing a guava from an orchard in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. A total of two people have been arrested in the case so far, the police said.

According to local reports, the man's brother told the police that he had gone to the forest and while returning he picked up a guava allegedly from the ground. Seeing the fruit in his hand, a few locals – reportedly some guards protecting the orchard garden – started attacking him with sticks, until he blacked out on the ground.

The police said that the victim was found lying unconscious and taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“On receiving information that a man was injured, police reached the spot and sent the victim to hospital. He died during treatment. Two people have been arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by relatives. Probe on,” said circle officer AK Pandey, as reported by news agency ANI.

The police have also sent the body for post mortem and further details will be known after a thorough investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aligarh uttar pradesh up police + 1 more
aligarh uttar pradesh up police

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out