Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case
Two people, including a Tripura police head constable, have been detained for questioning for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling racket. Gayatri Das, the head constable, has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against her. The second accused has been identified as Prashanta Chakraborty.
“ She [Das] as been detained and is being interrogated in connection with the investigation,” said assistant inspector general of police Subrata Chakraborty.
Two personal guards of minister Santana Chakma were earlier arrested with drugs in 2020.
