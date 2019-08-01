Tripura policewoman sacked for keeping probe in 23 cases pending

india

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:15 IST

A policewoman in Tripura has been sacked for failing to complete investigation in more than 20 cases, including some of heinous crimes, on time, officials said on Thursday.

North District’s superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty, who signed the notice, said sub-inspector of Kanchanpur police station Dipanjana Sinha was sacked on July 29.

Sinha was posted in a few police stations in Unakoti district since 2010 and later joined Kanchanpur in January last year.

“After joining in my district, she was given 10 cases, including those related to crime against women, for investigation. Prior to that, she was the investigating officer of another 13 cases in Unakoti district,” said Chakraborty.

Sinha had said that during her tenure in Unakoti district out of the total 13 cases, six were disposed of. Her claim was later found to be false, the senior officer said.

“She didn’t submit any report of her investigation of any case till now and moreover, she didn’t reply to any show-cause notice,” the SP said.

