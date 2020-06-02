e-paper
Tripura records biggest single-day spike with 107 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 421

The new cases came in two phases with five in the first phase and 102 in the late evening update.

india Updated: Jun 02, 2020 07:24 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Agartala
As many as 107 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tripura on Monday
As many as 107 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Tripura on Monday(AP)
         

Tripura reported 107 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday, the highest in a single day in the state that took the tally to 421.

The new cases came in two phases with five in the first phase and 102 in the late evening update.

“Among the 444 samples tested for COVID-19 in Tripura, 5 people found #positive,” chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter at 1:48pm.

“Alert 102 people found COVID-19 #POSITIVE today in Tripura Out of 578 samples tested. All of them have travel history. As the numbers are rising, I urge everyone to stay extra concious, follow the Govt instructions and co-operate with us (sic),” Deb again tweeted late in the evening.

The state has tested 27,475 people for Covid-19 so far and 173 patients have recovered from the coronavirus disease.

