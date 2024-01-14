Tripura residents with Yaba tablets, fake currency arrested in Assam: Police

Silchar: Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district with 22,000 Yaba tablets and fake currency on Saturday, police said. The accused were arrested with 22,000 Yaba tablets, police said (Ht Photo)

Police said that the narcotics weighing 2.156 kilograms, amounting to Rs.2.2 crore in the international markets, along with fake currency, were recovered from their possession.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Karimganj district superintendent of police (SP) Partha Pratim Das on Sunday told HT the accused, both residents of Tripura, were arrested by the Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the local police.

The Assam Rifles initially received information from their intelligence sources, based on which a joint operation was conducted, the SP said.

“The two arrested persons are residents of Tripura, and they came to receive the consignment. They were supposed to take the Yaba tablets to their state,” Das said.

It is suspected that the consignment came from Mizoram and more people were involved in this, the SP said. “We are interrogating the arrested persons, and by following the backward links, we will get more details,” he added.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pritiranjan Talukdar and Kajal Sarkar, both residents of Tripura’s Unakoti district, according to the police.

“We are investigating the matter further and both of them will be produced before the court today. Further legal actions will follow,” the SP said.