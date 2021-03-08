IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Tripura royal scion’s party to go it alone in tribal council polls
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (Centre). (Photo@PradyotManikya)
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (Centre). (Photo@PradyotManikya)
india news

Tripura royal scion’s party to go it alone in tribal council polls

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls would be conducted on April 4. It has 30 seats out of which 28 are elected while two are nominated.
READ FULL STORY
By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST

Two weeks after forging alliance with ruling BJP's ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday announced that his party, Tripura Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA), would go it alone in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls.

Hc

"The IPFT didn't consult with TIPRA before fielding their candidates for the polls. We think that the alliance with them will not continue," Pradyot told the mediapersons today.

No reaction from the IPFT has been made available.

He added that another local indigenous political party Tripura People's Front (TPF) has merged with TIPRA. Earlier, two other indigenous political parties, Tipraland State Party ( TSP) and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) had merged with it.

The IPFT along with the BJP formed government in 2018 for the first time after ousting more than two decades old Marxist government. Out of 44 seats, the IPFT won eight seats.

The TTAADC polls would be conducted on April 4. It has 30 seats out of which 28 are elected while two are nominated.

A total of 8,65,041 people including 4,36,548 males and 4,28,490 females would exercise their franchise.

The candidates can file their nominations by March 12 while scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on March 15.

The final date for withdrawal of the nominations has been fixed on March 17. Results of the polls would be announced on April 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
ational Conference President Farooq Abdullah during International Women's Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu on Monday,.(PTI)
ational Conference President Farooq Abdullah during International Women's Day function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu on Monday,.(PTI)
india news

‘Behave humanely with Rohingyas’, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The Jammu and Kashmir administration during a verification drive on Saturday sent 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas to a ‘holding centre’ after they were found without valid travel documents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He assured to look into the demand by Opposition members to stop the alleged illegal construction of a transit camp by the Assam government at Khanapara in the border district of Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. (Representative Image)(ANI)
He assured to look into the demand by Opposition members to stop the alleged illegal construction of a transit camp by the Assam government at Khanapara in the border district of Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. (Representative Image)(ANI)
india news

Inter-state boundary talks with Assam after election: Meghalaya CM Sangma

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Sangma, who was speaking in the House, informed that several development projects undertaken by both governments at the disputed areas have been stopped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo
File photo
india news

Punjab logs 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, tally nearing 190,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Nearly 176,000 people have recovered till now with 692 patients cured in the last 24 hours and active cases in the state have climbed to 8,020, the bulletin showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court order said that further demolition is restrained till disposal of the proceedings pending under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises Act, 1972.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Supreme Court order said that further demolition is restrained till disposal of the proceedings pending under the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises Act, 1972.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court stays demolition of Dargah Mubarak Khan Shaheed in Gorakhpur

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The division bench, comprising Justice Navin Sinha and Justice Krishna Murari, have also issued notice to the state in the issue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting.(AFP)
india news

News updates from HT: Dhinakaran's AMMK gives 3 seats to Owaisi's AIMIM

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report said that the levels of child marriage were highest in sub-Saharan Africa, where 35 per cent of young women were married before the age of 18 which was followed by South Asia. (Representative image)
The report said that the levels of child marriage were highest in sub-Saharan Africa, where 35 per cent of young women were married before the age of 18 which was followed by South Asia. (Representative image)
india news

Unicef report on child marriages has a stark warning for India, 4 more countries

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • The report said that closing of schools, economic stress, parental deaths and pregnancies due to the coronavirus pandemic could increase the risk of child marriage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.(File photo)
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani.(File photo)
india news

Women's Day: Thanks to liquor ban, women safe in Gujarat, says CM Rupani

PTI, Gandhinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
While addressing the Assembly on Monday, Rupani said any relaxation in these restrictions would jeopardize the security of women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (Centre). (Photo@PradyotManikya)
Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (Centre). (Photo@PradyotManikya)
india news

Tripura royal scion’s party to go it alone in tribal council polls

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls would be conducted on April 4. It has 30 seats out of which 28 are elected while two are nominated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Bedi Bedi, who assumed office of lieutenant governor in May last year, has been involved in tussles with the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government on a host of issues. The issue of irregularities in admission to the medical colleges is among the major causes of the flashpoint(HT Photo)
Kiran Bedi Bedi, who assumed office of lieutenant governor in May last year, has been involved in tussles with the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government on a host of issues. The issue of irregularities in admission to the medical colleges is among the major causes of the flashpoint(HT Photo)
india news

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Baton of Honor to Kiran Bedi

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Kiran Bedi received a Baton of Honor decorated with the emblem of the Indian Republic and a letter of appreciation from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fixing price of diagnostic products for Covid-19 is being undertaken by states and UTs, the health ministry said.(HT Photo)
Fixing price of diagnostic products for Covid-19 is being undertaken by states and UTs, the health ministry said.(HT Photo)
india news

No major report of discordant results reported by Covid-19 testing labs: Govt

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Union health ministry has advised state governments and union territory (UT) administrations to negotiate with private labs and fix mutually agreeable prices for Covid-19 testing
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.(HT Photo)
The rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said in a written reply.(HT Photo)
india news

Issues in Co-WIN, vaccine hesitancy caused low vaccination coverage, says Govt

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:30 PM IST
"More than 50 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated in 21 days in India, which is the fastest rate in the world," Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A satellite image of forest fires in Odisha.(NASA)
A satellite image of forest fires in Odisha.(NASA)
india news

Odisha forms task force to control wildfires as more forests start burning

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • On Monday, Odisha reported 668 large forest fires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
Ten fire engines were rushed to fight the blaze.(Representational Photo/PTI)
india news

Fire at Eastern Railway office in Kolkata, one injured

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:57 PM IST
  • The 13th floor houses the accounts office of the Eastern Railways.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri had accused the state government officials of spreading Covid-19 in Himachal.(HT File)
india news

Mukesh Agnihotri says HP state government hiding several economic data in budget

PTI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government has not made any mention of the existing debt and the probable borrowings in 2021-22 by the state government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari(PTI)
india news

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari demands restoration of J-K’s statehood, elections

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:42 PM IST
  • Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said that political parties should join hand to fight for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and not just sit and watch how the BJP’s plan unfolds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP