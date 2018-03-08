Tripura’s four-time CM Manik Sarkar to move to CPI(M) office

There is a buzz at the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) office in Tripura’s Agartala elections these days. But it is not political activity that is keeping workers busy.

Hectic preparations are on before former chief minister Manik Sarkar moves to the party office on Thursday accompanied by his wife. Sarkar, a four-time CM, is moving offices after vacating the official residence for new incumbent, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Biplab Kumar Deb.

Sarkar’s CPI(M) was dislodged from power after 25 years by the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections. The 69-year-old leader is the poorest chief minister in the country with only a few thousands in bank balance, and doesn’t own a flat.

When Hindustan Times visited the party office, Dasarath Deb Smriti Bhawan, on Thursday morning, many members including party secretary Bijan Dhar were busy looking after the arrangements for Sarkar and his wife Panchali Bhattacharya (Sarkar). Sarkar is expected to arrive in a party vehicle with his belongings, a few books and CDs. They have been allocated two rooms with a TV set. “He will get minimum facilities which are available in the party office. His security guards will be there,” said Bijan Dhar.

Party members said that Sarkar and his wife are soon planning to shift to a flat currently under construction. The flat is known to be owned by his wife.

Besides Sarkar, there are around six more MLAs belonging to the Left Front who don’t have their own houses. Former Transport minister Manik Dey is one among them.They plan to shift in the MLA hostel.