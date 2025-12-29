Agartala, Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday announced a ₹10 lakh cash reward on information that will lead to the arrest of the main accused in the Anjel Chakma murder case. Tripura student murder: Pradyot announces ₹ 10 lakh reward for info on prime accused

Twenty-four-year-old Anjel Chakma, an MBA student, from Nandannagar in West Tripura district was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9, and he succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Six out of five accused persons have already been arrested, while the mastermind is absconding, the police said.

Debbarma's announcement came days after the Uttarakhand Police declared a ₹25,000 cash reward on information that will facilitate the arrest of the main accused in the murder case.

“I heard that the Uttarakhand government has declared ₹25,000 on information leading to the arrest of the mastermind in the Anjel Chakma murder case. Is this the price for arresting the mastermind in the killing of Anjel Chakma, a final year student of MBA? I declare ₹10 lakh to one who provides clues leading to the arrest of the person who had murdered Anjel Chakma. The amount will be paid from my own pocket. Don’t make fun of us”, Debbarma said in a video post.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party -run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council on Monday announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

“As recommended by Bubagra Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chairman, ADC Administrative Reforms Committee , has decided to grant a financial compensation of ₹3 lakh to the family of late Anjel Chakma to support his final rites," TTAADC Chief Executive Member Purna Chandra Jamatia wrote on Facebook.

This reflects "solidarity, compassion, and a sense of collective responsibility during this moment of profound grief", he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.