Tripura: Tipra Motha urges Centre to form committee to prevent infiltration

Agartala: TIPRA Motha, the ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura, has urged the central government to take initiative to prevent infiltration of foreign nationals “for the sake of national interest” and expressed to constitute a high-power committee to push back the foreign nationals. TIPRA Motha founder and chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarma with Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

Royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha has been in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) since 2021.

“ ..This is an urgent need of formation of a High Power Committee (Administrative Secretary, Department of Home, Secretary Home Department, District Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate and Collector, State Level Nodal Officer) in this State of Tripura for identification as well as push back the foreigners to their respective countries, alike the State of Jammu & Kasmir,” TIPRA Motha lawmaker Ranjit Debbarma wrote in a letter addressing the Union home ministry on Saturday.

Citing that a committee should be formed to identify and push the foreign nationals back to their own countries, just like in Jammu and Kashmir, he wrote, “...I do hereby draw your kind attention to consider my request letter on a priority basis to prevent illegal infiltration of the foreigners, detection, and identification of the foreigners as soon as possible for the greater national interest of the country like India.”

Elaborating about the need for a high-power committee, Debbarma stated that there has been a spurt in infiltration of foreign nationals in Tripura along the Indo-Bangla international border, mainly in the TTAADC, like Chhamanu, Gandatwisa in Dhalai district, and Karbook and Shilachhari in Gomati district.

These foreign nationals, according to Debbarma, made villages of their own based on illegal documents.

Over 1,000 people, including 498 Bangladeshi nationals, have been detained in Tripura between January last year till July this year while trying to cross the Indo-Bangla international border.

In July itself, as many as 108 people, including 77 foreign nationals, were apprehended for infiltration, transborder smuggling, and facilitating illegal migration, according to the BSF.

Mentioning the recent arrest of 25 Rohinhyas in Tripura’s North district, Debbarma said that these Rohingyas are intruding India through Tripura and spreading into different parts of the country, which is “destroying the security and sovereignty of India.”

In order to prevent trans-border crimes and infiltration, the BSF beefed up troops on borders, especially in the smuggling and infiltration-prone areas, and inducted drones and state-of-the-art hand-held thermal imaging and surveillance.