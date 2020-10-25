Tripura to Chennai: Minor lovers elope, authorities bring them home after 5 days

india

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 20:08 IST

Over a hundred hours after eloping, holding each other’s hands with a promise to stay together, two minors from Tripura were brought back home. Police teams and Child Welfare Committee authorities of Chennai and Tripura worked round the clock in coordination to bring the duo back home.

The minors knew each other for six months and decided to leave their house to settle outside Tripura. As per their plan, they took a flight from Agartala and reached Chennai via Kolkata on October 21 when they caught the attention of the airport security personnel. They were handed over to Chennai Child Welfare Committee who informed Tripura authorities about the incident.

“Chennai Child Welfare Committee contacted us on October 21 after spotting the minor duo at the airport. Accordingly, we asked our Childline members to fly to Chennai to bring them. Two Childline members went on October 22 and brought them the next day. Currently, the minors are with their parents,” said chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Gomati district.

During the initial probe, Childline members found that the duo first met with each other six months ago when the girl (14) visited her relative’s home near the boy’s (17) home. As their love grew deeper, they decided to elope and stay together. The boy took Rs 20,000 from his house and spent most of the money to procure the air tickets. The boy, however, didn’t reveal how he managed to gather the money.

Both the minors stay at two different locations, within 5-6 kilometres distance, in Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

According to Childline members, the minors left their houses on October 19 and were spotted on October 21 at Chennai airport.

“We safely brought them from Chennai on October 23 and handed them over to their parents. We will soon send a team for their counselling,” said coordinator of Childline, Sepahijala district, Mithun Datta.

“We found documents, including mark sheets and certificates, an android phone and Rs 2,000-3,000 from the boy’s possession. The girl had a bag with clothes and a cellphone,” said Datta.