Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan

Nitish Kumar will be behind bars if LJP comes to power: Chirag Paswan

Addressing a rally in Dumraon, Buxar in the run-up to polling in Bihar, Paswan raised several questions before the present state government.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 18:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Buxar
LJP chief Chirag Paswan being garlanded by supporters during an election campaign on upcoming Bihar assembly polls.
LJP chief Chirag Paswan being garlanded by supporters during an election campaign on upcoming Bihar assembly polls.(ANI photo)
         

Chirag Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader, claimed at a rally on Sunday that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be behind bars if his party is voted to power.

“Nitish Kumar and his officers will be behind bars if we come to power,” Paswan said.

Addressing a rally in Dumraon, Buxar in the run-up to polling in Bihar, Paswan raised several questions before the present state government.

“Alcohol ban in Bihar has failed. Illicit liquor is widely being sold and Nitish Kumar is receiving kickbacks,” Paswan said.

The LJP leader sought votes from BJP supporters for a “Nitish-free government”.

“I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Paswan, chief of the LJP--a former ally of the NDA--has been vocal in his criticism of Kumar, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the NDA. He has, however, pledged support to the Prime Minister, calling himself “Modi’s Hanuman”.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The result will be declared on November 10.

