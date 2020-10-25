e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar, says RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar

Bihar assembly election 2020: Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar, says RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar

The RJD released its manifesto on Saturday which focuses on providing jobs to one million youth and waiving off farm loans.

bihar-election Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 14:39 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav said people are angry with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.
RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav said people are angry with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI Photo )
         

Just three days ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Tejashwi Yadav renewed his attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar by saying the people in the state are not just angry with the Janata Dal(United) leader but they hate him.

Yadav, who is addressing rallies across several districts in the state, said, “The crowd at our rallies show that people are not just angry with Nitish Kumar but they hate him now, this is the level of their angst.” The grand alliance’s (GA) chief ministerial candidate reiterated that keeping caste, creed, class and religion aside, the election this year is being contested on the issue of unemployment.

The RJD released its manifesto on Saturday which focuses on providing jobs to one million youth and waiving off farm loans. The party’s 17-point manifesto, running into 20 pages, has also promised higher minimum support price for farmers, better health care facilities, 22% of the state budget allocated for education (as compared to a little over 20% in 2020-21), regularisation of ad hoc workers in some sectors and plans to develop smart villages.

During the release, he also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting in alliance with Nitish Kumar-led JD(U), by saying “if we had to make fake promises like the BJP did... we would have promised to give five million or 10 million jobs.”

“Chief minister Nitish Kumar has been raising doubts about our promise of providing one million jobs. So how will his future government fulfil ally BJP’s declaration of 1.9 million jobs? Who are they fooling?” he asked.

The RJD has promised to bring about change. It has pledged to waive fees needed to apply for government jobs and also promised 85% reservation in public service for the state’s students. It also talked about the concept of “equal pay for equal work” along with providing a Rs 1,500 unemployment allowance a month to those up to the age of 35 years.

tags
top news
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
IPL 2020, Live Score: Curran removes Finch early
IPL 2020, Live Score: Curran removes Finch early
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
QR certificates, SMS: How India may use digital platforms for vaccine
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Delhi’s Covid-19 situation contained, govt doing all it can: Satyender Jain
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
Pompeo, Esper to push Trump’s anti-China message in India
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs DC and KXIP vs SRH Review and RCB vs CSK and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In