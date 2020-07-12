e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura to induct women in state paramilitary force for the first time

Tripura to induct women in state paramilitary force for the first time

The state cabinet approved 1,488 posts for the paramilitary force on July 7 against which 35,642 candidates have applied. Of the total, 4,752 are women.

india Updated: Jul 12, 2020 14:32 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Agartala
For general category candidates, the minimum educational qualification is Class 10 qualified and age is 18-23 years old.
For general category candidates, the minimum educational qualification is Class 10 qualified and age is 18-23 years old.(PTI)
         

The Tripura government has decided to induct women in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), its own paramilitary force, for the first time, two years after a 10% quota was introduced for them in the force.

The state cabinet approved 1,488 posts for the paramilitary force on July 7 against which 35,642 candidates have applied. Of the total, 4,752 are women.

“We will recruit 75% from the domicile of our state and rest 25% from outside the state for these posts. We got 4,310 women candidates from our state and another 442 from outside the state,” Ratan Lal Nath, the state’s law minister, said

For general category candidates, the minimum educational qualification is Class 10 qualified and age is 18-23 years old. For Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates, the age bar is within 18-28 years and Class 8 is the minimum educational qualification.

Candidates will have to appear for a 30-mark physical test. The qualified ones will then sit for a written examination of 60 marks and then there will be an interview of 10 marks.

“For the first time, we are introducing Kokborok, the language of the Tripuri community, as a medium in the examination, besides Bengali, Hindi and English. The CBSE will conduct the written examination. We will sign a memorandum of understanding with the CBSE soon for that,” Nath said.

Of the 35,642 applicants, 20,377 are from Tripura and the rest 15,265 are from other states. There are 16,062 men and 4,310 women candidates from within the state.

And, there are 14,823 men and 442 women among the 15,265 candidates who have applied from outside Tripura for the posts.

tags
top news
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
‘No meetings with Sachin Pilot,’ maintains BJP; says ‘no role in trying to topple Gehlot govt
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Amid reports of turmoil in Rajasthan govt, Sachin Pilot meets Ahmed Patel
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Nepal’s political turmoil may get new twist as Madhesi party gets poll panel nod
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
Covid-19: Offices and markets in UP to remain closed on weekends
LIVE: Maharashtra Governor tests negative for Covid-19
LIVE: Maharashtra Governor tests negative for Covid-19
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
No buffer zone on LAC, only suspended patrolling to avoid flareup on border
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
‘Is he saying Sachin, Rahul, Laxman weren’t tough’: Gavaskar slams Hussain
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
Priyanka, Shahid wish Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek a speedy recovery from Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In