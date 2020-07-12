Tripura to induct women in state paramilitary force for the first time

Updated: Jul 12, 2020

The Tripura government has decided to induct women in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), its own paramilitary force, for the first time, two years after a 10% quota was introduced for them in the force.

The state cabinet approved 1,488 posts for the paramilitary force on July 7 against which 35,642 candidates have applied. Of the total, 4,752 are women.

“We will recruit 75% from the domicile of our state and rest 25% from outside the state for these posts. We got 4,310 women candidates from our state and another 442 from outside the state,” Ratan Lal Nath, the state’s law minister, said

For general category candidates, the minimum educational qualification is Class 10 qualified and age is 18-23 years old. For Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates, the age bar is within 18-28 years and Class 8 is the minimum educational qualification.

Candidates will have to appear for a 30-mark physical test. The qualified ones will then sit for a written examination of 60 marks and then there will be an interview of 10 marks.

“For the first time, we are introducing Kokborok, the language of the Tripuri community, as a medium in the examination, besides Bengali, Hindi and English. The CBSE will conduct the written examination. We will sign a memorandum of understanding with the CBSE soon for that,” Nath said.

Of the 35,642 applicants, 20,377 are from Tripura and the rest 15,265 are from other states. There are 16,062 men and 4,310 women candidates from within the state.

And, there are 14,823 men and 442 women among the 15,265 candidates who have applied from outside Tripura for the posts.