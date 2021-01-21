Tripura to provide girl students with free sanitary napkins
The Tripura government will deliver free sanitary napkins to girls studying in Class VI to XII.
Currently, there are over 168,000 girls studying in schools across the state. “We have decided to deliver free sanitary napkins to the girls from Class VI to XII studying in both government and private schools throughout the state under Kishori Suchita Abhiyan. Our state Cabinet has given its consent to it,” law minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters in Agartala.
The estimated expenditure for the project in three months of the current financial year is ₹60.57 lakh. “We have estimated over ₹1.75 crore expenditure in the upcoming financial year and over ₹1.86 crore in 2022-23 financial year for the project,” said Nath.
The state has also adopted Centre’s School Bag Policy - 2020 to reduce weight of school bags. The Centre has constituted a committee comprising six members for the implementation of the policy, Nath said.
According to the committee, the weight of school bag for classes 1-2 should be within 1.6 kg-2.2 kg; for classes 3-5, it should be 1.7 kg- 2.5 kg; for classes 6-7, it should be within 2-3 kg; for Class 8, it should be within 2.5 kg-4 kg; for classes 9-10, it should be 2.5 kg- 4.5 kg and, for classes 11 and 12, the weight should be 3.5 kg - 5 kg.
