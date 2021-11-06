Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tripura violence: 102 Twitter accounts booked under UAPA for spreading fake news
india news

Tripura violence: 102 Twitter accounts booked under UAPA for spreading fake news

Earlier this month, six persons were arrested by the state police in connection with various incidents of communal violence in the state. 
Tripura Police have taken up a case against a total of 102 Twitter accounts under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for spreading fake and distorted information related to the recent violence that took place at Panisagar North Tripura, the police officials said. (ANI)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 05:26 PM IST
ANI | , Agartala

Tripura police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against 102 Twitter accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation about the recent violence that took place at Panisagar in North Tripura last month.

"Tripura Police have taken up a case against a total of 102 Twitter accounts under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for spreading fake and distorted information related to the recent violence that took place at Panisagar North Tripura," said Jyotishman Das Choudhary, Public Relation Officer of Tripura Police.

He added, "The case which was earlier investigated by police is now transferred to the Crime Branch division of Tripura police. The police have been trying to trace the handlers of the accounts."

Earlier this month, six persons were arrested by the state police in connection with various incidents of communal violence in the state and several persons were booked for spreading rumours to create hatred between two religious groups in the state.

RELATED STORIES

Tripura Inspector General (IG) Law and Order In-Charge Saurabh Tripathi had last month had said that fake photos and videos were being widely circulated on social media depicting the violence at Panisagar in Tripura, adding that these were being spread by some "anti-national" and "disturbing" elements.

He said, "No fire incident took place at any mosque in Tripura. The police have registered specific complaints and started probing on whatever had happened. And, regarding the malicious campaign in social media, cases were also registered".

Earlier, DIG Northern Range Lalhimnga Darlong had also said, "Exaggerated and perverted rumours were being spread in social media that could spread high tensions between two religious communities."

He, however, said that some miscreants indulged in violence as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad carried out a protest procession against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uapa twitter north tripura
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

France to help India in advanced military technologies

News updates from HT: UP minister calls for narco test for Akhilesh Yadav

Bihar: Suspected consumption of spurious liquor kills 4

'Wankhede's private army': Minister reacts to BJP's 'twist' given to Aryan case
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP