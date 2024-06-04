Edit Profile
New Delhi330C
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Tripura West, Tripura East (ST) and Ladakh seats in Tripura, Ladakh

    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Tripura West, Tripura East (ST) and Ladakh seats in Tripura, Ladakh. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
    Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE

    Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election results for Tripura West, Tripura East, and Ladakh constituencies in India. As the nation eagerly awaits the outcome of these crucial races, we'll be bringing you the latest updates, analysis, and insights as the counting progresses. These seats hold significant importance in shaping the political landscape of their respective regions, and the results will have far-reaching implications. Stay tuned as we provide real-time updates on voter turnout, leading candidates, and key developments throughout the day. Follow along for a comprehensive view of the electoral dynamics unfolding in these constituencies....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:00 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Tripura West, Tripura East (ST) and Ladakh has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
    June 4, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am

    Counting for all seats of Tripura West, Tripura East (ST) and Ladakh to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
