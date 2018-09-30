Tripura woman battling for life after son attacks her over property dispute: Police

A 65-year-old woman is battling for her life in a hospital in the state capital after she was allegedly attacked by her younger son over a property dispute at Udaipur Dakbunglow Road in Tripura’s Gomati District on Saturday, police said.

Police arrested the accused, Debasish Dey (36), for attempted murder shortly after the incident at Udaipur Dakbunglow Road, 55km from Agartala.

“Our preliminary investigation points to a dispute over family property,” said Udaipur Sub Divisional Police Officer Himadri Prasad Das. “Her condition is critical.”

A 108-second video which was widely shared on the social media shows Molina Rani Dey lying in a pool of blood at the verandah of her house in front of her son. The neighbours rescued her and took her to a local hospital before she was shifted to Agartala.

Police sources said that Debasish suddenly attacked his mother from behind. Hearing her cry, some neighbours rushed to the spot to find her in a critical condition.

Molina, a widow, stays with her two sons at a rented house there. His elder son Pradip Dey who is a government employee, was not present when his mother was attacked. Debasish is a private tutor, police said.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 15:13 IST