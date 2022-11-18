TRS activists attack BJP MP’s house in Hyderabad over comments against K Kavitha

Scores of activists of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday allegedly attacked the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Dharmapuri Arvind in Hyderabad and vandalised the premises in protest against his alleged derogatory comments against TRS lawmaker and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

“TRS goons attacked my residence and vandalised the house. They terrorised my mother and created ruckus,” Arvind tweeted later, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A large number of TRS workers barged into the residence of Arvind in the upscale Banjara Hills at around 10am.

Raising slogans against the MP, they ransacked the premises, destroyed flower pots and damaged the window panes and furniture.

The security personnel at the MP’s residence resisted the TRS workers and informed the police.

The Banjara Hills police reached the spot and dispersed the protestors. The police took some of them into custody and shifted them to the police station.

The MP, who represents Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, was not present in the house. He was taking part in an official meeting at Nizamabad.

On Thursday, Arvind alleged that Kavitha had called up Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her interest to join the party.

Reacting to the allegation made by the chief minister that the BJP tried to poach even his daughter, Arvind told reporters at the party headquarters in Hyderabad that Kavitha was in fact upset with her father and had planned to join the Congress.

“She was not present at the party meeting on October 5, when KCR (the chief minister) was announcing renaming of TRS as Bharat Rashtra Samithi. She later got in touch with Kharge and expressed her interest in joining the party. After coming to know this, KCR pacified her and took her to Delhi,” Arvind said.

He said there was no need for the BJP to poach Kavitha. “We are not a party which indulges in liquor business and therefore have no business with KCR’s progeny,” the MP said.

The attack by TRS workers on Arvind’s residence was in retaliation to his comments against Kavitha.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, who spoke to Arvind over phone, strongly condemned the attack on the MP’s residence.

“The TRS has no guts to face the BJP in a democratic manner and is resorting to physical attacks. The ruling party is trying to stifle the voice of the opposition leaders by indulging in such attacks,” he criticised.

Speaking to reporters, Kavitha warned Arvind of dire consequences if he continued to speak nonsense about her. “I will beat him with chappals in the heart of Nizamabad town. I am sorry to say this, but I, too, have a limit for my patience,” she said.

Stating that she had never spoken to Kharge, let alone joining the Congress, the TRS MLC said she had faith only in her father KCR and would sail with him till her last breath.

“How can I ever think of joining the party which has no concern for Telangana,” she asked.

Kavitha, however, asserted that she had indeed got an offer from the BJP to join the party. “But such Eknath Shinde model doesn’t work out in Telangana. We are not afraid of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids. We shall definitely enter the national politics and pull down the Modi government,” she added.

