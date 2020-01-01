Truck rolls down embankment in Bengal, crushes family of 5 in their sleep

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 14:57 IST

Five members of a family were crushed to death in their sleep the Galsi area of Bengal’s East Burdwan district in the early hours of Wednesday when a truck skidded off the road and crashed into their hut.

Among the dead were two children and a woman. Some local people set the truck on fire and ransacked another goods vehicle in anger. They also blocked the road.

An officer of Galsi police station, on condition of anonymity, said the truck was carrying sand when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It skidded off the road and rolled down an embankment and crashed into the hut.