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'True treasure for leadership': UAE minister on PM Modi ahead of key visit

After the UAE, Modi will head to the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. Italy will be the last stop for the prime minister.

Published on: May 15, 2026 12:55 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates, UAE Minister of State for International CooperationReem Al Hashimy praised the BJP leader as a "true treasure" of leadership.

PM Modi is on a five day visit to five nations, with UAE being the first stop on May 15. (REUTERS)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Al Hashimy stated that the bilateral ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi are expected to elevate to a new level, especially in terms of trade and technology after Modi's visit.

PM Modi is on a five-day visit to five nations, with the UAE being the first stop on May 15. After the UAE, Modi will head to the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway. Italy will be the last stop for the prime minister.

As per the official handout from the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi will meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the Gulf nation. During his visit, the two leaders will exchange views on bilateral issues, such as energy cooperation, and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

She added that this comes due to the trade ties between both nation.

"One thing for me is sure, the future cannot be without a strong India and a strong UAE. So, I look at the milestones that we have, the visit tomorrow, and likely subsequent visits of my leadership back to India, as well as important proof points of a trajectory that grows from strength to strength," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)

 
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