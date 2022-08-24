'True': Yogendra Yadav on viral video claiming AAP made calls in Gadkari's name

Former AAP Yogendra Yadav has broken his silence on the ongoing row over liquor row in Delhi in connection with which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has come on CBI radar. Reacting to an old video of former AAP leader Paramjit Katyal that again went viral in the wake of the fresh controversy, Yogendra Yadav said he was aware of the incident. "…on the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, his own MLA was called in the name of BJP. One of the many reasons why we got disillusioned with the AAP leadership," Yogendra Yadav tweeted.

What is Paramjit Katyal's viral video?

Paramjit Singh Katyal had earlier given an interview for a documentary where he recalled an incident of 2013 where he was given two sim cards and was asked to call AAP leaders saying that he was calling from Nitin Gadkari's office or Arun Jaitley's office. He was given a list of possible winning candidates and told that they may switch parties. He was asked to make those fake calls taking the name of Arun Jaitley, Nitin Gadkari's offices with an offer of ₹35 lakh. Katyal claimed that he was told that if they accept the offer, he had nothing to worry about.

Why is the old video going viral?

BJP's Amit Malviya shared the video after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed he received a message from the BJP asking him to switch to BJP. Sisodia also said he has been offered the CM post if he quits AAP and goes to the BJP.

