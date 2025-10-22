Watch: Trump fumbles Indian envoy’s name, then says US ambassador's is 'nice and easy to say'

"I'm honoured to be joined by the Indian ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatruu," Trump could be heard saying in a video. The Indian ambassador, who was standing just next to Trump's table, then politely corrected him. Trump then moved on to the newly-appointed US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and said, "This is a nice, easy name", a remark that sparked laughter in the room.

Trump acknowledged everyone present one-by-one, but when it came to Vinay Kwatra, he had some trouble pronouncing the Indian ambassador’s last name.

Several Indian dignitaries took part in the Diwali celebrations that US President Donald Trump hosted at the Oval Office in White House on Wednesday. Among them was Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra.

The exchange took place during the Diwali celebration hosted by Donald Trump at the White House. The President also lit the lamp to mark the festival, calling a diya "a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness".

"It's knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. During Diwali, the revellers recall ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives free. The glow of the Diya flame reminds us to seek the path of wisdom and to work with diligence and to always give thanks for our many blessings,” Trump said.

He also spoke highly of his "great friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reflected on the ties he shares with him. The remarks were reciprocated by PM Modi later, who thanked Trump for his phone call and warm Diwali greetings.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," PM Modi's post on X read.

Diwali was celebrated across India either on October 20 or 21. There was confusion over when to celebrate the festival this time as the Amavasya Tithi, used to determine the date, fell on two days.