At UNGA, Trump reiterates he ended India-Pakistan war: ‘Shehbaz thanked me for saving 30 million lives’

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his claim that he stopped India and Pakistan from going into a full-fledged war in May 2025. Trump made the remarks at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

United States President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026. (AP Photo)

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Terming Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as a ‘terrific man’. Trump said he thanked him for stopping the war and ‘saving 30 million lives.’ Claiming that leaders of the countries where he intervened to stop conflicts, Trump said that everyone of these countries wrote him a letter to express gratitude.

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan, a terrific man, said that Donald Trump was responsible for sa