'Saved 30 to 50 million lives': Trump repeats India-Pakistan ceasefire claim amid war with Iran
Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 3-day India-Pakistan conflict was ended by him, though India has repeatedly denied the claim.
US President Donald Trump on Monday again claimed that he ended the India-Pakistan war, saying that he saved 30 to 50 million lives, amid the ongoing war with Iran that has been going on for 6 weeks.
The India-Pakistan conflict in May last year escalated when New Delhi conducted Operation Sindoor in response to the Pehalgam terror attack, targeting terrorists deep inside Pakistan's territory. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 3-day conflict was ended by him, though India has repeatedly denied the claim.
“I ended 8 wars, including India and Pakistan, so much so that the Prime Minister of Pakistan told me that I saved 30 to 50 million lives,” Trump said in the press conference at the White House.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More