'Saved 30 to 50 million lives': Trump repeats India-Pakistan ceasefire claim amid war with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday again claimed that he ended the India-Pakistan war, saying that he saved 30 to 50 million lives, amid the ongoing war with Iran that has been going on for 6 weeks. US President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (AFP)

The India-Pakistan conflict in May last year escalated when New Delhi conducted Operation Sindoor in response to the Pehalgam terror attack, targeting terrorists deep inside Pakistan's territory. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the 3-day conflict was ended by him, though India has repeatedly denied the claim.

“I ended 8 wars, including India and Pakistan, so much so that the Prime Minister of Pakistan told me that I saved 30 to 50 million lives,” Trump said in the press conference at the White House.