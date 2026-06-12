‘Totally unacceptable’: Trump blames Iran for ‘attack on Indian ships’, slams Tehran on 'fake news' over peace deal

Donald Trump has accused Iran of spreading “fake news” about a possible peace agreement. The US President also alleged that Iranian forces carried out a drone attack targeting Indian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump slams Iran over alleged peace deal claims.(REUTERS)

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On Truth Social, Trump claimed that reports circulating about the terms of an Iran deal were false and did not match what was “agreed to in writing.” He said Iran’s statements on the agreement were “dishonourable” and accused Tehran of acting in bad faith. Track live updates on the US-Iran peace deal here

Trump also alleged that an attack involving drones targeted Indian ships exiting the Strait of Hormuz. He called this “totally unacceptable” and warning that such actions must stop immediately. This came after the US admitted to bombing three vessels carrying Indian crew near the Hormuz Starit. Three people were killed.

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{{^usCountry}} “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING! Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Donald Trump on Truth Social. (Truth Social)

{{^usCountry}} Iran outlines draft peace framework {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran outlines draft peace framework {{/usCountry}}

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Iran, earlier, released fresh details of a proposed framework for a potential peace arrangement with the United States, according to state-linked reports. The draft reportedly includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days, the release of approximately $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, and a 60-day negotiation window on nuclear-related issues.

Iranian officials have pushed back against interpretations that Tehran would relinquish control over the strategic waterway. They said that the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Iranian authority even if commercial shipping resumes. Officials further clarified that no final agreement has been reached.

A senior Iranian official is also reported to have said that a memorandum of understanding proposal with Washington is “under consideration” by top leadership.

Conflicting claims over US-Iran breakthrough

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Trump suggested that progress toward a deal had accelerated, claiming he had cancelled a third consecutive day of planned strikes on Iran and indicating that a formal agreement could be signed “very soon.”

Trump said a “great settlement” was being finalised and suggested that a signing ceremony could take place in Europe, possibly within days, pending completion of documents. He also claimed that Iran had agreed to the contours of the deal after suffering significant pressure.

“Iran rejects Trump’s plan of a weekend deal-signing ceremony with Vance, saying any plan about signing in Geneva, Switzerland or a face-to-face meeting is nothing but a ‘mistaken understanding of US proposals and wishes,' due to the absence of a final deal,” Iranian state media reported earlier.

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BREAKING: Iran rejects Trump’s plan of a weekend deal-signing ceremony with Vance, saying any plan about signing in Geneva, Switzerland or a face-to-face meeting is nothing but a “mistaken understanding of US proposals and wishes,” due to the absence of a final deal, per Fars. — The Hormuz Letter (@HormuzLetter) June 12, 2026

Military developments

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it carried out retaliatory strikes on US military assets in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan following earlier US strikes on Iranian territory. The IRGC also announced a temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

India condemns US attacks on Indian-crewed ships

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India has strongly protested US attacks on merchant vessels carrying Indian nationals in the Arabian Sea and near the Gulf of Oman. Three Indian seafarers were killed.

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