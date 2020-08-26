e-paper
Home / India News / Trust to advertise seeking donations to build Ram temple in Ayodhya

Trust to advertise seeking donations to build Ram temple in Ayodhya

People are transferring money directly into two bank accounts of the Trust operating from State Bank of India's main branch in Ayodhya.

india Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:41 IST
Pawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit
Hindustan Times, Pawan Dixit
Till August, the Trust had received around Rs 30 crore donation through online transfers to its two bank accounts. (Photo @ShriRamTeerth)
Till August, the Trust had received around Rs 30 crore donation through online transfers to its two bank accounts. (Photo @ShriRamTeerth)
         

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will soon issue advertisements requesting people to donate for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the trust’s general secretary Champat Rai said.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, people from all across the country are donating for construction of the temple.

People are transferring money directly into two bank accounts of the Trust operating from State Bank of India’s main branch in Ayodhya.

“Now, the trust is in a position to advertise in all prominent newspapers of all languages across the country, requesting people to donate for construction of the Ram temple,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust.

“The quarter-page advertisement will have all details of the two bank accounts (in SBI), including bar code of the bank. This will help people donate easily to the trust,” Rai added.

On the issue of some Non Resident Indians (NRIs) wanting to contribute to total construction work of the Ram temple, Rai said: “First, let people of this country contribute (for the Ram temple), then we will think about it.”

Till August, the Trust had received around Rs 30 crore donation through online transfers to its two bank accounts.

“Devotees are making online donations daily. A large number of devotees have donated Rs 5 lakh (each). Online transfers of Rs 1 lakh (each) are in abundance. There are a large number of donations of a small amount,” Champat Rai had said earlier.

12 old temples to be demolished

Around 12 old temples on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will be demolished to pave way for construction of the temple.

“Before construction of the Ram temple starts, some temples in the Ram Janmabhoomi campus will be demolished to pave way for construction of the Ram temple,” said Champat Rai.

“Temples like Sita Rasoi, around 250 years old and in a dilapidated condition, Anand Bhawan, Ram Khajana and Manas Bhawan, among others, will be demolished,” said Rai.

However, the deities of these temples will be preserved and installed in temples which will be constructed alongside the main Ram temple at Ram Janmabhoomi, he added.

