TS SSC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Class 10 results to be announced at 2 pm, check list of websites

The results will be released by K Keshava Rao, advisor to the government of Telangana, Yogita Rana, IAS officer and principal secretary, and E Naveen Nicolas, IAS officer and director of school education in Telangana. The results will be announced at the Godavari auditorium in State Council of Educational Research and Training campus in Hyderabad.

The Class 10 board examination or SSC public exam commenced on March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II.

Students can check their results on these websites-

Students can access their results on the following website:

https://results.bsetelangana.org

https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in

https://bse.telangana.gov.in

https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Check results via WhatsApp

Students can also check their results via WhatsApp through MeeSeva. They have to send ‘Hi’ to 8096958096 to access results by providing the required details.