e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Telangana road transport employees call off strike after two months

The TSRTC employees unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Aswathama Reddy said the decision to end the strike was taken to halt alleged attempts to ‘privatise’ the corporation.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) during their ongoing strike, in Secunderabad, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) during their ongoing strike, in Secunderabad, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (PTI file photo)
         

The nearly two month old strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation over various demands was called off on Monday, a top trade union leader announced.

The TSRTC employees unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Aswathama Reddy said the decision to end the strike was taken to halt alleged attempts to ‘privatise’ the corporation.

Over 48,000 employees of TSRTC went on an indefinite strike since October 5, demanding among other things, merger of the corporation with the state transport department.

Later the unions said they were willing to drop the merger demand if it becomes a hurdle for the government to hold talks with them.

However, neither the TSRTC management or the state government have acceded to any demand of the workers.

“...attempts are being made to privatize RTC; to stop and face this, whether the government responds or not, we should all go to (bus) depots tomorrow morning and bring pressure on the management towards taking up our duties,” he told reporters.

He claimed that attempts are being to issue a Government Order (GO), by taking up the matter with the Governor, allowing more private services.

On November 22, the Telangana High Court had dismissed a petition, challenging the state cabinet decision to privatise over 5,000 bus routes.

The court, while dismissing the petition of P L Vishweshwar Rao, vice-president of the Telangana Jana Samithi, challenging the cabinet’s November 2 decision to privatise permits of 5,100 bus routes, said the state government has the authority to take a decision on the matter.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had defended the cabinet decision, saying it was done to maintain healthy competition and had warned that the other routes would also be given to private operators if RTC workers did not rejoin duty.

tags
top news
‘Come and watch’: Sena parades MLAs at Mumbai hotel, tweets invite to Guv
‘Come and watch’: Sena parades MLAs at Mumbai hotel, tweets invite to Guv
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
‘Not in my House’: Speaker Om Birla gives it back to Oppn on scuffle
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
9 irrigation scam cases shut; not linked to Ajit Pawar, says anti-graft body
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Maharashtra: Hold the trust vote, now | HT Editorial
Maharashtra: Hold the trust vote, now | HT Editorial
WhatsApp’s top security, privacy features every user needs to know
WhatsApp’s top security, privacy features every user needs to know
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
All there is to know about the Pawar Vs Pawar battle in Maharashtra
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News