The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams— the managing body which takes care of the temple of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala at Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday announced the suspension of four employees on grounds of practising faiths other than Hinduism. TTD suspends staff for practising other faiths

The four employees were suspended based on allegations that they did not follow the institution’s code of conduct and acted irresponsibly while performing their duties as employees representing a Hindu religious organization.

“In this context, after examining the report submitted by the TTD Vigilance Department and other evidence, departmental action was taken against them as per the rules and the four employees were immediately suspended,” a statement released by an official spokesman of the TTD said.

As per the statement, the suspended employees listed include: deputy executive engineer (quality control) B Elizar, staff nurse in BIRRD Hospital S Rosi, Grade-I pharmacist in BIRRD Hospital M Premavati, and Dr G Asuntha of SV Ayurveda Pharmacy.

On May 20 this year, the TTD trust board led by its chairman B R Naidu adopted a resolution to see that there would be no non-Hindus in any of the institutions run by the TTD.

“The trust board approved the decision to take steps towards the transfer of non-Hindu employees working in the TTD to other government departments through alternative ways or by offering them Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao said at the time.

Later, on July 9, the TTD suspended its assistant executive officer A Rajasekhar Babu, on charges of practising an alien faith, in violation of the declaration provided at the time of appointment to adhere to Hinduism.

The TTD statement said Rajasekhar Babu regularly attended the church and prayed every Sunday in his hometown of Puttur in Tirupati district.

“It is nothing but the violation of the TTD norms, as Rajasekhar Babu has not followed the code of conduct as an employee. He has acted irresponsibly as an employee representing a Hindu religious organisation,” the statement said.

As early as February 1, the TTD executive officer issued orders initiating disciplinary action against 18 non-Hindu employees working in various wings of the TTD. These employees were working as lecturers, hostel workers, office subordinates, engineers, helpers, nurses and other paramedical staff in various institutions under the TTD’s umbrella.

The executive officer asked heads of departments of various TTD institutions not to post or depute these 18 employees to any of the temple-related duties, religious processions, programmes, fairs and festivals of any TTD-run temples.

The TTD management, at its trust board meeting on November 18, 2024, resolved to surrender the non-Hindus working in the temple administration in various capacities to the government.

As per Rule 9 (vi) of the Service Rules issued in GO No 1060 of Revenue (Endowments-1) department dated October 24, 1989, all the employees, while joining the TTD service, are required to take an oath and sign a declaration that they will follow the Hindu Dharma and practise Hindu traditions only.

According to the TTD records of 2021, as many as 40 non-Hindus were employed within various institutions run by the TTD. The trust board resolved that they be either transferred to other government departments or asked to take the VRS.