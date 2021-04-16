‘Tughlaqi lockdown,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre over Covid strategy

After slamming the BJP-led Centre over the alleged unavailability of oxygen beds and vaccines in the country, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday again criticised the Union government’s strategy in tackling the surge in Covid cases in country.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi blamed the Central government for its supposedly arbitrary decisions to tackle the outbreak instead of concrete steps to stop the spread of the virus.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi wrote, “The Central government’s Covid-19 strategy – Stage 1- Impose a Tughlaqi lockdown, Stage 2- Ring bells, Stage 3- Sing praises to the Lord.”

The jibe referred to last year’s nationwide lockdown which was meant to check the spread of the virus but it also brought to the fore the plight of thousands of migrants who fled for their homes. The state 2 that Gandhi mentioned was in the context of PM Modi’s appeal to the public to ring bells and thalis during Janta curfew last year.

A day ago, Gandhi had mocked the PM-Cares Fund by alleging that there weren’t enough hospital beds, ventilators or oxygen, and yet, there was a sham of a festival.

In a letter addressed to PM, Gandhi had also criticised the Centre for the poor implementation of the vaccination programme by exporting the vaccines and thereby creating “vaccine starvation” in the country.

Earlier, in a meeting held with the Congress-led states, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had also blamed the Centre for mismanagement of the situation in the country.

The country has been witnessing a sharp increase in Covid cases with a daily tally of 217,353 new infections taking India’s total tally to 1,569,743.