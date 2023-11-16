Tunnel collapse: Trapped for 100 hours, workers vomit, have headaches, nausea

(USilkyarattarkashi):With 40 construction workers still stuck in the Uttarkashi tunnel for over 100 hours after delays, some among them have started facing health concerns like headaches, nausea, and vomiting. Doctors deployed outside the tunnel have been asked to keep track of the health of those trapped inside, officials said. Trapped workers have developed symptoms like headaches and nausea as they continue waiting for rescue teams to extract them. (HT Photo)

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Uttarkashi, RCS Panwar said a few of those trapped inside have complained about “slight headaches and nausea”.

“Some of those trapped inside have reported experiencing slight headaches and nausea. To assist them, we have been supplying essential medicines, multivitamins, glucose, and dry fruits through a six-inch pipe,” the CMO said, adding that they were keeping track of their health.

Dr B S Pokriyal, a doctor working at the Uttarkashi district hospital, said he went to the site of the accident to the tunnel to speak to the trapped labourers.

He said, “I had gone to speak to the labourers through a six-inch pipe. I asked them about their well-being and health. One of the labourers I spoke to complained about a slight headache. We have been supplying necessary medicines and multivitamins.”

Also Read: Workers still stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel after delays, errors mar rescue operation

“We have also been making sure they get enough protein and proper nutrition for which they are supplied chana, puffed rice,” he added.

Meanwhile, family members and co-workers of those trapped inside the tunnel have asked the rescue teams to expedite the rescue operation considering their health.

Meanwhile, Aakash Negi, son of trapped worker Gabbar Singh of Kotdwar (Uttarakhand), said, “The rescue teams should take action now and bring (out) my father and others trapped inside. It has started taking a toll on their health. They should be brought outside immediately….”

He added, “The authorities may keep on saying that those trapped inside are hale and hearty. Only those who are trapped can know how difficult it is to live inside the tunnel for four days. I am also concerned about my father’s health.”

On Wednesday morning, the families and other workers staged a protest outside the tunnel, alleging that the construction company Navayuga Engineering Company Limited (NECL), and rescue teams were not doing enough to rescue the trapped men. The rescue operation is being managed by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Uttarakhand Disaster Management Authority.

Saurabh Majumdar, a worker from West Bengal, expressed dismay at the way the rescue has been managed so far.

“When the company was building the tunnel, were they not aware of the soil and its fragile mountain? Didn’t they know that such an incident could happen? Now they say fresh debris and muck is falling and that’s what is hampering the rescue. They are just bringing in new machines, one after another, but failing to execute their plans,” he said.