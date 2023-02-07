Turkey earthquake: India sends C-17 flights with NDRF teams, dog squad, medical crew for relief

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria, the government on Tuesday initiated relief efforts and deployed a C-17 aircraft with search-and-rescue personnel, dog squads, medicines and other relief material. External affairs minister S Jaishankar said a second Air Force plane with more relief material is ready for departure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria has risen to nearly 5,000 after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks ripped through the region starting Sunday. The quake was centred in Turkey's southeastern Kahramanmaras province but tremors were felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt and even Greenland, which is over 5,500 km away.

Follow live updates

"First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 NDRF search-and-rescue personnel, specially-trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities and equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye," Jaishankar tweeted Tuesday morning.

"Second plane getting ready for departure."

"India expresses its solidarity at this challenging moment," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 101 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from two Ghaziabad-based teams and another from Kolkata (and their equipment) are on board the C-17 plane to Turkey, an NDRF officer told news agency PTI.

In the past, the NDRF has offered aid in similar situations - the 2011 Japan triple disaster (earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown) and the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

Also read | Earthquake-hit Turkey thanks ‘dost’ India for providing funds within 24 hours

The Army has mobilised a medical team with 89 members from the Agra-based Army Field Hospital to provide medical support to the affected people in the region.

The team comprises critical care specialist teams to include orthopaedic surgical team, general surgical specialist team, medical specialist teams apart from other medical teams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.

India will send two more IAF C-17 planes to Turkey later this evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel to assist in rescue and relief operations, news agency ANI reported, citing defence officials.

This is part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) measures announced by the government Monday for Turkey and Syria. Prime minister Narendra Modi's office directed officials to offer all possible assistance to Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish Ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, has expressed his gratitude to the Indian government's offer of assistance and said that 'a friend in need is indeed a friend'. Other nations, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Israel, have also offered aid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON