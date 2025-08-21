Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

TVK chief Vijay to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Madurai East, rules out alliance with BJP, DMK

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 05:41 pm IST

Vijay intends to present his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both DMK and the AIADMK.

Actor-politician Vijay, who is trying to push forward his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a third front in Tamil Nadu, announced that he would contest the assembly polls from Madurai East.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during an event in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.(HT_PRINT)
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during an event in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.(HT_PRINT)

The TVK chief made the announcement at a mega rally in Madurai district in front of thousands of his supporters on Thursday afternoon.

Vijay also ruled out alliance for the state polls, saying the BJP was his “ideological enemy” and the ruling DMK the "only political enemy".

“Our only ideological enemy is BJP, our only political enemy is DMK...TVK is not a party that was started just for some political benefits,” Vijay told the gathering.

Vijay is trying to portray his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition AIADMK. He will be going for the elections for the first time since he formally entered into politics with the foundation of TVK last year. The assembly election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in 2026.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / TVK chief Vijay to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Madurai East, rules out alliance with BJP, DMK
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On