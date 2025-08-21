TVK chief Vijay to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Madurai East, rules out alliance with BJP, DMK

Actor-politician Vijay, who is trying to push forward his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) as a third front in Tamil Nadu, announced that he would contest the assembly polls from Madurai East. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during an event in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.(HT_PRINT)

The TVK chief made the announcement at a mega rally in Madurai district in front of thousands of his supporters on Thursday afternoon.

Vijay also ruled out alliance for the state polls, saying the BJP was his “ideological enemy” and the ruling DMK the "only political enemy".

“Our only ideological enemy is BJP, our only political enemy is DMK...TVK is not a party that was started just for some political benefits,” Vijay told the gathering.

Vijay is trying to portray his party, TVK, as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, an alternative to both the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition AIADMK. He will be going for the elections for the first time since he formally entered into politics with the foundation of TVK last year. The assembly election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held in 2026.