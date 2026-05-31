TVK, DMK criticise Guv paying tribute to Thiruvalluvar’s photo in saffron attire

Ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance partner Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) criticised governor Rajendra Arlekar for paying tribute to Tamil poet and saint Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire at a Lok Bhavan event in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, contrary to the original image in a white robe.

Arlekar paid floral tributes to the photo of Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire unlike the original image in white robe. (X/lokbhavan_tn)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Saturday, Arlekar presided over the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Vizha (Vaikasi Anusham Valluvar Thirunaal) organised by the Thiruvalluvar Thirunaal Kazhagam, at Lok Bhavan. He paid floral tributes to the photo of Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire unlike the original image in white robe.

DMK’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that the governor was testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again with his act.

In a social media post, Udhayanidhi said, “The government of Tamil Nadu officially celebrates Thiruvalluvar Day in January. However, where did this new fabrication come from claiming that Vaikasi Anusham is Thiruvalluvar Day.”

“During the DMK regime, when the then governor (RN Ravi) attempted a similar stunt, we condemned it harshly. Now, they are testing the self-respect of Tamils all over again,” the former deputy chief minister said and shared the images of saint-poet.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “My strongest condemnations to the fascists who insult Valluvar—and to the #SofaModel government that permits it. Just like begging Delhi for permission to sing the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu (Tamil anthem) first, the chief minister must not shiver in fear over this issue as well.” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My strongest condemnations to the fascists who insult Valluvar—and to the #SofaModel government that permits it. Just like begging Delhi for permission to sing the Tamil Thai Vaazhthu (Tamil anthem) first, the chief minister must not shiver in fear over this issue as well.” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Udhayanidhi asked, “If the CM is silent on law and order issues, why is he also hesitating to call out the injustice of ideological enemies painting Valluvar saffron? #Thiruvalluvar”.

TVK said Thiruvalluvar is the one who “gifted the world its universal code of conduct (Ulaga Podhumarai)” and confining him within a narrow circle or a specific identity is equivalent to demeaning his global ideals.

“Draping Thiruvalluvar in saffron attire at Lok Bhavan is wrong. He never restricted himself to any particular religion, caste or race. His Thirukkural speaks of universal principles of life meant for the entirety of humankind,” TVK’s propaganda general secretary and minister for health Dr KG Arunraaj said.

Also Read:Aadhav Arjuna, 8 other TVK leaders sworn in as part of Vijay’s Tamil Nadu cabinet. Full list

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“When Thiruvalluvar positioned himself as an universal figure, painting him with a color that is viewed as the identity of a specific religion contradicts his global philosophy,” he added.

Stressing that Thiruvalluvar taught equality with the statement: “Pirappokkum Ella Uyirkkum” (All living beings are equal by birth), Arunraj said, “Trying to cage Thiruvalluvar within a specific color is like trying to fit the ocean inside a pot.”

“Thiruvalluvar is a great light guiding all the people of the world. Smearing him in saffron and attempting to reap political gains through it is, unacceptable in every way.” he added.

MDMK chief Vaiko said, “It is unforgivable act and the Governor thinks Tamil Nadu is something that can be taken for granted.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Responding to the comments made by the political leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said saffron is not a colour of a single religion, but the nation’s colour.

BJP’s spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, “It is a symbol of purity, the embodiment of our culture, an emblem of sacrifice and proof of valor.”

He urged the leaders to stop confining saffron within a narrow circle, without knowing its pride or understanding its value.

“Saffron is our nation. Thiruvalluvar too is saffron. Everyone in this nation is saffron,” he said.

In 2024 similar controversy emerged under the then governor RN Ravi who faced criticism for using an image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron robes during an event at Lok Bhavan. Several leaders targeted the governor for trying to infuse religious politics.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON