TVK functionary removed from party after moving court against leaders

TVK functionary M Gnanasoundari, who alleged irregularities in the appointment of government advocates, was removed from the party for tarnishing the party's image, a TVK leader said on Saturday.

TVK president Vijay. The party removed M Gnanasoundari from its primary membership over alleged violations of party discipline. (@TVKVijayHQ-Offl/YT)

According to Villupuram South district secretary of the TVK, N Mohanraj, Gnanasoundari "teamed up with opponents and made false allegations, and conducted herself contrary to the party's policies, discipline and regulations."

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She was removed from the primary membership of the party on July 17, Mohanraj said in a statement.

He advised the party members not to have any contact with her.

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Gnanasoundari, an advocate, had moved the Madras High Court against TVK senior leaders over the appointment of government advocates in Villupuram district, alleging that bribes were paid for temporary appointments of government pleaders - a charge rejected by the party.

The party's action on her follows the court disposing her public interest litigation, on July 17 after advocate general clarified that the current appointments were only temporary and that formal appointment process involving thousands of candidates would take about three to six months.

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{{^usCountry}} The court noted that the names of certain leaders were included in the petition to hog media attention and ordered that the names be dropped from the petition after her counsel agreed to drop the leaders' names from the petition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court noted that the names of certain leaders were included in the petition to hog media attention and ordered that the names be dropped from the petition after her counsel agreed to drop the leaders' names from the petition. {{/usCountry}}

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