Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday attacked Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay accusing him of arresting those who criticise him and the government. The remark came after the Thanjavur police detained Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday morning following an FIR against him over his alleged remarks on Tamil film actor Trisha Krishnan.

MK Stalin along with senior leaders met at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai. (PTI)

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“Disregarding his status as the Leader of the Opposition, the TVK [Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam] government arrested him and took him to Thanjavur. By filing cases under various sections, they are trying to intimidate Udhayanidhi,” MK Stalin said.

Soon after police picked up Udhayanidhi Stalin from his Neelankarai residence, MK Stalin along with senior leaders met at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

In a statement issued later, MK Stalin said that the protest by DMK in Thanjavur on Monday reflected the rage of all of Tamil Nadu displaying the TVK government’s lack of capability in upholding Tamil Nadu’s rights over the sharing of river Cauvery.

Udhayanidhi led the protest in Thanjavur and criticised the TVK government’s incompetence, MK Stalin said.

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{{^usCountry}} “An incompetent CM can neither bring Cauvery water nor speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam. Farmers are shedding tears in agony, but ministers are shedding tears watching the Chief Minister’s movie,” MK Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An incompetent CM can neither bring Cauvery water nor speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam. Farmers are shedding tears in agony, but ministers are shedding tears watching the Chief Minister’s movie,” MK Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

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“The assembly is set to convene tomorrow to present the financial budget. The Leader of the Opposition, who holds Cabinet rank, ought to be present in the House. Intending to prevent this, they initiated this action.” MK Stalin alleged.

Also Read:Opposition condemns Udhayanidhi’s arrest ahead of Aug 5 TN assembly session

Responding to the government counsel’s statement in the Madras High Court that there was no intention to arrest, he asked, “If questioning was the only goal, could it not have been conducted in Chennai? Why take him to Thanjavur?”

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“Backtracking its stand due to public backlash, the government is now attempting a cover-up. The Madras High Court’s order instructing that ‘Udhayanidhi must be released today itself’ is a blow to TVK’s fascist nature!”, he said.

He continued that the chief minister ever since coming to power, focused solely on arresting those who criticise him, his ministers, and his government.

“The TVK government has suppressed anti-NEET demonstrations by students and youth from assembly and is taking fascism to its peak by completely knocking down Chennai’s Marina beach,” he said.

He claimed that the arrest of Udhayanidhi — who protested and spoke for the farmers—is a continuation of this trend.

MK Stalin said, “Udhayanidhi did not speak anything obscene in his speech, nor did he single anyone out... he is not someone who speaks inappropriately. Even if he were to make a mistake in his speech, he is of the nature to apologise immediately.”

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He further demanded the release of the party cadres who were detained across the state for protesting.

Edappadi Palaniswami, the general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) recalled his earlier statements and said, “With the budget session commencing tomorrow, this government’s desperation to arrest the opposition leader today raises suspicion among the public that there is a political motive behind this case.”

He criticised the TVK for acting with an intent to stall and conduct the assembly without the person holding that position, which is highly condemnable.