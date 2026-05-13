TVK talking clean politics now practising dirty politics: DMK president M K Stalin

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of indulging in “dirty politics” and engineering defections after the C Joseph Vijay-led party won a trust vote in the state assembly with support from allies and a rebel AIADMK faction.

Stalin alleges TVK engineered defections in AIADMK to secure support during the Tamil Nadu assembly trust vote won by the Vijay-led government.

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“Even though the numbers required for the government to survive were met due to the stance of our allied partners, what has the current ruling party done? Those who came to power talking about clean politics are now practising dirty politics,” said the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In a social media post, Stalin said the TVK had tried to fish in troubled waters with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and had bought its lawmakers.

“Is this a pure force or a force that abducts other parties’ MLAs? Even the people who voted for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam have started talking with regret,” he said.

The evidence of this lies in the actions of the TVK over the last three days, Stalin added.

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{{^usCountry}} With two factions emerging within the AIADMK over the decision to support the TVK, about 25 MLAs led by former AIADMK minister C Ve Shanmugham and SP Velumani on Wednesday extended their support to the TVK, triggering AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to term it a “betrayal” of the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With two factions emerging within the AIADMK over the decision to support the TVK, about 25 MLAs led by former AIADMK minister C Ve Shanmugham and SP Velumani on Wednesday extended their support to the TVK, triggering AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to term it a “betrayal” of the party. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to his party colleagues led by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who staged a walkout, Stalin said, “In accordance with my stance that the DMK will not be an obstacle to the formation or continuation of the TVK government, the members of the DMK have boycotted the vote of confidence and staged a walkout.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to his party colleagues led by Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who staged a walkout, Stalin said, “In accordance with my stance that the DMK will not be an obstacle to the formation or continuation of the TVK government, the members of the DMK have boycotted the vote of confidence and staged a walkout.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 73-year-old leader also extended his gratitude to alliance party leaders, including the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, for staging a walkout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 73-year-old leader also extended his gratitude to alliance party leaders, including the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, for staging a walkout. {{/usCountry}}

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Stalin said he respects the stance taken by the Left parties, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, as they voted in favour of the government based on the principle that President’s rule should not be imposed in Tamil Nadu.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday won the trust vote in the state assembly, securing 144 votes with support from alliance partners including Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), two Left parties and a faction of the AIADMK led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugham.

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