...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

TVK talking clean politics now practising dirty politics: DMK president M K Stalin

MK Stalin accuses Vijay-led TVK of “dirty politics” after the party won the Tamil Nadu trust vote with support from rebel AIADMK MLAs.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 07:10 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
Advertisement

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of indulging in “dirty politics” and engineering defections after the C Joseph Vijay-led party won a trust vote in the state assembly with support from allies and a rebel AIADMK faction.

Stalin alleges TVK engineered defections in AIADMK to secure support during the Tamil Nadu assembly trust vote won by the Vijay-led government.

“Even though the numbers required for the government to survive were met due to the stance of our allied partners, what has the current ruling party done? Those who came to power talking about clean politics are now practising dirty politics,” said the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

In a social media post, Stalin said the TVK had tried to fish in troubled waters with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and had bought its lawmakers.

“Is this a pure force or a force that abducts other parties’ MLAs? Even the people who voted for Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam have started talking with regret,” he said.

The evidence of this lies in the actions of the TVK over the last three days, Stalin added.

Stalin said he respects the stance taken by the Left parties, the Indian Union Muslim League and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, as they voted in favour of the government based on the principle that President’s rule should not be imposed in Tamil Nadu.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday won the trust vote in the state assembly, securing 144 votes with support from alliance partners including Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), two Left parties and a faction of the AIADMK led by SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugham.

 
aiadmk trust vote ‪tamil nadu‬ tamil nadu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / TVK talking clean politics now practising dirty politics: DMK president M K Stalin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.