From Vijay's driver's son to TVK candidate: The story behind viral video

It's the perfect start to his journey from a common man to politician, 30-year-old R Sabarinathan, TVK's candidate for Virgumbakkam, said about his brief but heartwarming moment on stage with Vijay that went viral. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay waves the party flag during a public rally at Kolathur Assembly constituency ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. (PTI)

The viral video from the candidate announcement event on March 29 captured the raw, emotional moment as Sabarinathan broke down in tears, only for the actor-turned-politician to personally wipe them away and hug him.

The fact that Sabarinathan is the son of Vijay's long-time driver-turned-PA Rajendran - who stood by visibly moved as his son was comforted by the star - turned the story into an overnight hit.

The political debut almost did not happen, Sabarinathan told PTI. His father, like most Indian fathers, wanted his son to become an engineer.

"So, he took loans and borrowed money from where he could and ensured that I became an engineer," Sabarinathan said.

In 2021, he found himself a job in Qatar, and his father was happier than he, Sabarinathan added.

"The job was OK, but I was feeling restless, and when I heard Thalaivar was going to start a political outfit, I wanted to return to Chennai and be a part of his journey. But my father did not agree," Sabarinathan said.

He tried to listen to his father, Sabarinathan said, adding that he could not. And so, he went behind his father's back and spoke to Vijay directly and convinced him.

"It was Vijay who told my father to let me come back and join the party; he could not say," said Sabarinathan, who came back to Chennai in 2024.

Dilip Kumar, a techie with an MBA degree and in charge of Virgumbakkam's campaign strategy, said, seeing how "aggressively" Sabarinathan was involved with the party work, Vijay was only happy to let him play a bigger role.

"He was made the district secretary for Virgumbakkam and now the candidate," said Kumar, who runs his own firm. He began working as a full-time TVK strategist for Virugambakkam about 15 days ago.

"Yes, they are all fans of Vijay," agreed Kumar. Although Sabarinathan insisted that he is much more than a fan.

"I have known him since I was one year old. I have accompanied my father countless times to shooting spots. So, I know him a bit better than most fans. And I really believe that we have something here worth putting all our energy in," Sabarinathan said.

Together with Kumar and his team, Sabarinathan said he has identified 22 immediate issues in the constituency that they could definitely sort out.

"Here, for instance, TASMAC is open from 6 am. Even adhering strictly to government timings will bring a lot of relief to our neighbourhood. So, we are promising people that we will ensure that on the first day itself," said Kumar.

Sabarinathan said Virgumbakkam is where he grew up. "I know this area and its issues like the back of my hand. We have good metro connectivity, but lack a lot when it comes to last-mile connectivity. These are the issues I am going to take up," Sabarinathan added.

Sabarinathan said being part of the TVK family is possibly the biggest achievement in his life, but ever since it was announced that he would contest from Virgumbakkam, he admitted that he is a little under pressure too.

"Becoming an MLA is a big deal. I never thought I would be running a campaign to become one, but now that I am, I want to give my best," Sabarinathan said.