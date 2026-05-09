TVK's Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister: Date, time, venue; all you need to know

The suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu was finally over on Saturday evening as TVK chief C Joseph Vijay received CM appointment letter from Governor RV Alrekar after smaller parties, including VCK, IUML, backed him.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hands over the letter of appointment to TVK chief C Joseph Vijay as the new state Chief Minister, at the Lok Bhavan, in Chennai.(PTI)

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Vijay-led TVK's tally stood at 120 after IUML and VCK on Saturday extended support to the Vijay-led party, putting to rest days of speculation over fate of government formation in Tamil Nadu. The TVK won 108 seats on its own and relied on support from smaller parties to stake claim in government formation. Track live updates on Vijay oath ceremony

The past few days have been busy for Vijay and his party as they scrambled to secure majority support. Friday was even more hectic—and likely frustrating—as Vijay first met the Governor at Lok Bhavan for the third time since the election results, and later visited Left party offices to thank them for their support.

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{{^usCountry}} He finally met the governor on Saturday evening after the VCK and IUML extended support. The meeting followed initial confusion, as the governor was set to fly to Kerala—where he also holds charge—amid ongoing preparations for government formation there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He finally met the governor on Saturday evening after the VCK and IUML extended support. The meeting followed initial confusion, as the governor was set to fly to Kerala—where he also holds charge—amid ongoing preparations for government formation there. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Lok Bhavan, however, did not give detail on Arlekar's purpose of Kerala trip that was cancelled later. Date, time, and venue of Vijay's oath ceremony {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lok Bhavan, however, did not give detail on Arlekar's purpose of Kerala trip that was cancelled later. Date, time, and venue of Vijay's oath ceremony {{/usCountry}}

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But soon, the suspense on Tamil Nadu government ended and the Lok Bhavan on Saturday said the oath ceremony will take place at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10 at 10 am.

Also read: Fear of President's rule, 'BJP by backdoor': How ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay got the support he needed to become Tamil Nadu CM

However, another test awaits Vijay. The Governor has directed Vijay to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026.

In the April 23 polls, TVK won 108 constituencies, including Vijay's two seats, and emerged as the single largest party. TVK founder Vijay will have to resign from one of the two constituencies he has won, as per EC norms.

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