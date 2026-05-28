Twisha Sharma case: MP High Court quashes Giribala Singh’s anticipatory bail

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday late night quashed the anticipatory bail order of retired judge Giribala Singh in the death case of former model Twisha Sharma.

The CBI on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-actor Twisha Sharma. (ANI picture)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Twisha was found dead on May 12 and a first information report (FIR) was registered on May 15. The trial court granted her mother-in-law Giribala Singh interim bail within a few hours of the FIR registration while her son Samarth Singh remains in custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In the hearing of the single bench, Justice Devanarayan Mishra observed consistent allegations, non-cooperation, heinous nature of offence, and trial court’s failure to consider evidence as main points to cancel the bail order given by Bhopal district court on May 15.

The court said, “The anticipatory bail order by 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal for the offense punishable under sections 80(2), 85, 3(5) of BNS, 2023 and Sections 3 & 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, is hereby quashed.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “After getting anticipatory bail, Giribala Singh is not cooperating with the investigation agency though several notices were issued to her for recording her statement and cooperating with the agency,” read the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After getting anticipatory bail, Giribala Singh is not cooperating with the investigation agency though several notices were issued to her for recording her statement and cooperating with the agency,” read the order. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “It is also an admitted fact that the deceased got pregnant and it was terminated within two months. The complainant party has alleged on the accused whereas Giribala Singh has submitted that the deceased herself was interested in terminating the pregnancy. From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh but the trial court did not consider all these facts,” said the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is also an admitted fact that the deceased got pregnant and it was terminated within two months. The complainant party has alleged on the accused whereas Giribala Singh has submitted that the deceased herself was interested in terminating the pregnancy. From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh but the trial court did not consider all these facts,” said the order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the claim of money transactions in the account of Twisha by Giribala Singh, the court said the {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the claim of money transactions in the account of Twisha by Giribala Singh, the court said the {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

marriage was solemnized on December 9, 2025 and money transactions were made from October 2025 to February 2026 and no money was transferred in the account of the deceased closer to her death.

“It cannot be said that Giribala Singh has transferred much money in the account of the victim, by that, it could be presumed that there was no demand of dowry in light of above factual aspects of the case and the allegation levelled against Giribala Singh,” it read.

Also Read: No money for personal needs, ₹2 lakh dowry: CBI FIR’s shocking revelations in Twisha Sharma case

The court also took note of the injury marks.

“As per postmortem report, the death was due to antemortem hanging by ligature but from the postmortem, it is also clear that six other injuries were found in the body of the deceased in which four injuries were on the left arm, one in ring finger and one is on the head and that was antemortem. From the query report, it is also clear that these injuries were not caused due to taking out the body from the ligature or carrying out to the hospital,” the order reads.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Giribala Singh is a 63 years old woman and a resident of Bhopal, hence, there are no chances of her absconding and on that basis, granted anticipatory bail to the respondent,” said the trial court order which was quashed by the MP High Court.

The MP High Court heard petitions filed by the state government and Twisha’s father challenging the anticipatory bail granted to mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

The CBI also filed an intervention application opposing bail.

Earlier, advocate general Prashant Singh, who was representing the state government, argued Giribala violated bail conditions and said, “She didn’t appear on the dates on which notices were issued to record her statement. The accused failed to cooperate with the investigation: notices were issued five times, yet the accused party refused even to accept them. Ultimately, the notices had to be served via WhatsApp.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He contended bail was granted within an hour of FIR registration, calling the accused’s conduct a game of hide-and-seek.

“The trial court overlooked grave allegations and disregarded the case diary and prosecution’s material,” said the ADG.

Twisha’s family counsel Siddharth Luthra said the FIR was registered only on May 15.

“Old age alone cannot justify bail. The accused is 63 years old and trying to justify bail on the basis of age. Individuals of this background possess a thorough understanding of crime scenes and forensic procedures,” he said.

Defense counsel Nitya Ramakrishna, representing Giribala, countered that Twisha’s chats contained no dowry allegations against Giribala.

“The majority of grievances expressed in the chats are directed against her husband. The anticipatory bail before FIR is not a crime but a right given by law. Seeking legal protection for one’s personal liberty cannot be deemed wrongful,” she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Defense submissions included Twisha’s medical reports, UPI transactions, and chats where she wrote “Amma is a good person.”

They claimed family members took her to hospital after she hanged herself, and over ₹7 lakh had been transferred to her via UPI.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the SIT produced accused husband Samarth before a local court, which remanded him to CBI custody until May 29.

The CBI had argued custodial interrogation was essential, citing irregularities during the post‑mortem and presence of unauthorized persons.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar ...Read More She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON