Twisha Sharma case in Supreme Court today, dowry and probe lapses in focus

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday a suo motu case concerning the death of 32-year-old actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh, amid mounting allegations of institutional bias, procedural irregularities and possible lapses in the investigation.

Twisha Sharma with her parents and brother at a family function.(Instagram)

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The matter has been registered as “In Re: Alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home” and will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court took cognisance based on media reports and surrounding circumstances linked to the case.

Probe under scrutiny

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida who married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025, was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, barely five months after her wedding. Her family has accused Samarth and his mother, retired district judge Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment, mental and physical torture, and murder. The accused family has denied the allegations and maintained that Twisha died by suicide.

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{{^usCountry}} The case has drawn national attention following allegations of delays in registration of the FIR, inconsistencies in the initial post-mortem examination, questions over handling of CCTV footage and claims of influence in the probe. The investigation is currently being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case has drawn national attention following allegations of delays in registration of the FIR, inconsistencies in the initial post-mortem examination, questions over handling of CCTV footage and claims of influence in the probe. The investigation is currently being conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem to be conducted by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team, citing serious concerns regarding the first autopsy report and the need to preserve public confidence in the investigation. The procedure was directed to be videographed. Reports around the first autopsy pointed to alleged discrepancies relating to injuries, forensic procedures and handling of the alleged ligature material. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second post-mortem to be conducted by a specialised AIIMS Delhi team, citing serious concerns regarding the first autopsy report and the need to preserve public confidence in the investigation. The procedure was directed to be videographed. Reports around the first autopsy pointed to alleged discrepancies relating to injuries, forensic procedures and handling of the alleged ligature material. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala, with the matter also scheduled to be heard by the Jabalpur High Court on Monday. Samarth in police custody {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has sought cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala, with the matter also scheduled to be heard by the Jabalpur High Court on Monday. Samarth in police custody {{/usCountry}}

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Samarth, who had allegedly been absconding for several days after the incident, surrendered before police on Friday and was remanded to seven days of police custody by a Bhopal court on Saturday in connection with offences relating to dowry death and harassment.

The court also ordered seizure of his passport. Investigators said he would be questioned regarding the circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death, WhatsApp chats and allegations levelled by her family.

Police have also issued notices to Giribala, though she has claimed she did not receive them and said she was willing to cooperate with investigators.

The case has also triggered public outrage after several remarks made by Giribala in media interviews drew criticism. In one purported audio clip that surfaced online, Twisha’s family alleged the retired judge questioned her daughter-in-law’s character. Giribala also publicly claimed Twisha was undergoing psychiatric treatment and accused her of substance abuse, allegations strongly contested by the victim’s family.

Fresh details emerge

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Investigators are also examining new details surrounding Twisha’s movements and state of mind before her death. Officials said Twisha had planned to travel to Ajmer on May 15 to meet her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, just three days after she was found dead. “We are examining why she took such an extreme step despite having travel plans,” an official said.

According to investigators, Twisha and Samarth had disagreements in the weeks leading up to her death over her travel plans and future aspirations. Her father, however, rejected Samarth’s account as fabricated and reiterated the family’s demand for a CBI investigation into the case.

The Madhya Pradesh government has now formally requested the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over the probe into the case.

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