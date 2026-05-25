Twisha Sharma case: The 7 questions that continue to haunt the investigation

As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the Twisha Sharma death case on Monday, a series of unanswered questions — ranging from disputed forensic evidence to missing timelines and allegations of institutional influence — continue to deepen the mystery surrounding the 32-year-old actor-model's death in Bhopal. Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home and her family has accused the husband and in-laws of harassment.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the matter on Monday after taking suo motu cognisance of what it termed alleged “institutional bias and procedural discrepancies” in the investigation. Even as the Madhya Pradesh government has sought a CBI probe and a second post-mortem has already been ordered by the high court, several crucial questions remain unanswered.

Why was there controversy over the alleged ligature material? One of the earliest questions raised by Twisha's family related to the nylon exercise belt allegedly used in the hanging. According to court filings cited by multiple media reports, the material was not produced during the first post-mortem examination and surfaced only a day later, prompting allegations that evidence may have been mishandled.

The controversy intensified after the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a second autopsy by an AIIMS Delhi team, observing that public confidence in the investigation needed to be preserved.

Was the CCTV footage properly secured? Digital evidence has emerged as one of the most contentious aspects of the case. Twisha's family alleged that the crime scene remained effectively under the control of the accused family for nearly two days before investigators secured crucial evidence. They also questioned how purported CCTV footage from the house surfaced publicly if police had already seized the DVR system.

Adding another layer to the dispute, Giribala Singh claimed before a magistrate court that the CCTV system had a technical defect and displayed incorrect timestamps. She also alleged that mandatory seizure procedures were not followed while police accessed and copied the recordings.

Reports indicate that eight CCTV cameras were installed at the residence where Twisha was found dead. The final minutes before she was declared dead have now become central to the investigation.

Why did the FIR come days later? Questions have also been raised about the timing of the FIR. Twisha died on May 12, but the FIR against her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh was registered later following sustained allegations from her family.

Her family has alleged that delays in action allowed evidence to be compromised and influential individuals to interfere with the investigation. The police, however, have maintained that procedures were followed according to protocol.

What role did WhatsApp chats and audio clips play? WhatsApp conversations, leaked audio recordings and call detail records have become key flashpoints in the case. Twisha’s family has pointed to chats in which she allegedly expressed distress over her marital life, while an audio conversation purportedly featuring Giribala questioning Twisha’s character triggered outrage online.

Samarth, meanwhile, has claimed before court that the chats being circulated are “edited and incomplete”.

The family has also sought preservation of call detail records, alleging that calls were made to influential persons after Twisha’s death that may have affected the probe and the post-mortem process.

If Twisha had future plans, what changed? Investigators are also examining whether Twisha’s actions before her death align with the suicide theory. Officials told HT that she had planned to travel to Ajmer on May 15 to meet her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, just days after her death.

Her family has repeatedly argued that the existence of travel plans, combined with alleged injury marks and her recent conversations, raises doubts over the circumstances leading to her death.

Why did Samarth disappear after the incident? Another unresolved issue is Samarth’s disappearance in the days after Twisha’s death. Police had issued a lookout notice and announced a cash reward before he eventually surrendered.

Investigators are now questioning him over the sequence of events on the night of May 12, his communication records and inconsistencies flagged by Twisha’s family. He remains in police custody.

Did influence affect the investigation? Perhaps the biggest question looming over the case is whether the investigation was influenced due to Giribala’s background as a retired district judge and current consumer commission chairperson.

The Supreme Court’s decision to step in suo motu, references to “institutional bias”, allegations regarding calls to influential individuals and the state government’s push for a CBI probe have all amplified concerns over whether the original investigation was compromised at any stage.

For now, the answers to many of these questions remain unclear — but Monday’s Supreme Court hearing is expected to place the spotlight firmly on the conduct of the investigation and the events leading up to Twisha Sharma’s death.