Twist in Nagpur NEET aspirant's story: NTA says candidate 'selected Abu Dhabi'; Dubai was second option for exam centre

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday issued a clarification after a student from Nagpur was allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi for NEET UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled on June 21. Students coming out of the centre after their NEET exam at a school in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT File Photo)

A senior NTA official said that the candidate had himself changed the examination city preferences through the portal, selecting Abu Dhabi as the first choice and Dubai as the second option.

The father of the student, Abdulla Talib, said his son had given preference to Nagpur, Wardha, and Bhandara centres for the NEET UG examination.

However, NTA official said that the modification on the NTA portal was done using the same IP address which was used to download the admit card for the May 3 examination.

"Records show that on May 21, the candidate logged in and changed his examination city preferences, selecting Abu Dhabi as the first choice and Dubai as the second. The same IP address, traced to Nagpur, was used to download his admit card for the May 3 examination," the official told HT.

He further said that the bank details for a refund was updated using the same IP on May 24.

"He (candidate) also updated his bank details for a refund on May 24, accessed the city intimation slip on June 10 and downloaded his admit card on June 16 using the same IP address,” the official said.

In a post on X, NTA further said that on 3 occasions, the centre was changed to Abu Dhabi using candidate’s credentials and twice it was previewed that the centre is Abu Dhabi.