Twitter in ‘final stages’ of appointing resident grievance officer: Report

The social media giant informed the Delhi high court, which had issued a notice to it for alleged non-compliance with the IT Rules, that it will soon appoint a resident grievance officer in India.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Twitter, which was issued a notice by the Delhi high court over its alleged non-compliance with the new information technology rules, on Saturday informed the high court it is in "final stages" of appointing a new resident grievance officer, according to news agency ANI.

Appointing a resident grievance officer is one of several norms which Twitter and other social media platforms operating in India have to follow under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. On June 27, Twitter's interim resident grievance officer Dharrmendra Chatur resigned from his post amid differences with the Union government over the IT Rules. The San Francisco-headquartered company then appointed US national Jeremy Kessel as its new resident grievance officer in India, which put it in violation of the new rules.

Earlier, the complaint against Twitter was filed in the Delhi high court on May 28 by Amit Acharya, a practicing advocate at the high court and the Supreme Court. On May 31, a bench of Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the social media giant, giving it three weeks to reply, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 6.

The new IT Rules were announced on February 25 and social media companies, including Twitter, had time till May 25 to comply. Twitter, however, found itself engaged in a faceoff with the Centre over the guidelines. In recent days, it has also been in the news for various other reasons. These include the Uttar Pradesh Police for summoning Twitter India managing director Manish Maheshwari for questioning in connection with an alleged hate crime which the police say, had no communal angle to it. Last week, it was in the news for posting an incorrect map of India on its website.

