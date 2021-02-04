Microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday said it has taken action against some tweets of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut as they were in violation of the Twitter rules "in line with our range of enforcement options".

On Thursday, two of Kangana's tweets were taken down. This is not the first time that the actor is facing action on the microblogging platform. In January, her Twitter account was suspended for a few hours after her controversial post on Tandav, a web series.

Govt cracks down on Twitter accounts talking about ‘farmer genocide’

The fresh action against Kangana comes after the actor attacked American pop star Rihanna in which she shared a CNN article on farmers' protest and asked her followers why there is no discussion on farmers' protest and internet suspension. Kangana, in her tweet, attacked Rihanna and called her a 'fool'.

In one of the now-deleted tweets, Kangana retweeted cricketer Rohit Sharma's tweet in solidarity with #IndiaTogether and said that cricketers are "afraid" to say the truth about farmers who are protesting. In her tweet, Kangana mentioned the word "terrorists" which violates Twitter guideline. Several cricketers, Bollywood personalities, politicians on Wednesday tweeted using #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda after the ministry of external affairs issued a statement condemning the action of international celebrities as "irresponsible" and "inaccurate".

In another, she said the "cancer" of the country will now be "eradicated".

Kangana and her tweets came under fire on several occasions in past. A petition was moved in the Bombay high court calling for a permanent suspension of her Twitter account, which was dismissed.

Kangana's tweet on farmers' protest stoked fresh controversies as she has been calling them "terrorists" and got engaged in severe Twitter wars with celebrities supporting farmers' protests, including Diljit Dosanjh.

